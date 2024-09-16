Prendergast Picked As Connacht Captain For New Season

Cian Prendergast has been confirmed as the Connacht senior Men’s captain for the 2024/25 season, ahead of their opening BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Munster on Saturday.

The 24-year-old back rower joined the Connacht Academy in 2020, making his professional debut against Edinburgh in October of that year.

In March 2021 he signed his first professional contract with Connacht, and has since gone on to represent the province on 68 occasions, including 21 appearances last season.

During that time, he has scored 13 tries with last season being his most prolific to date with seven tries.

Prendergast gained his first international cap in 2022, and was most recently was part of the Ireland squad that drew their summer series with World champions South Africa.

He will be supported by Dave Heffernan and Joe Joyce who will act as Connacht’s vice-captains for the campaign ahead.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Prendergast said: “It is a huge honour for me to become the captain of Connacht Rugby.

“I have loved my time here ever since Eric (Elwood) invited me to join the Connacht Academy. When Pete (Wilkins) asked me to take on the role of captain, I felt privileged to have even been considered.

“These are exciting times at Connacht Rugby, and we are all very positive about the potential of this group, and the future of the province as a whole.

“I want to thank Jack Carty and the other captains I have played with during my time here. I have learned so much from them, and along with my current team-mates and coaches, I know I can depend on their collective experience and support in my role as captain.

“I look forward to the new season ahead and can’t wait to see everyone for our first home URC match against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium on September 28th.”