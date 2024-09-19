EnergiaAIL Live: Old Wesley v Blackrock College On IrishRugby+

The Energia All-Ireland league kicks off this weekend with our first live match on a new streaming platform – irishrugby+

In partnership with WiiStream the IRFU will provide live coverage of selected matches every month as well as providing access for clubs to stream their own matches giving club rugby supporters the chance to watch more action than ever before.

The central hub will be the new home for #EnergiaAIL Live matches as well as other compelling content as the season progresses.

Coverage of the league start with a Friday Night Lights Dublin Derby in Division 1B when Old Wesley host Blackrock College in Energia Park at 8pm.

The Women’s Division kicks off a week later with live coverage of reigning champions UL Bohemian when they travel to Stradbrook to face last season’s beaten semi-finalists Blackrock.

Highlights from Division 1A and Women’s Division will be available on our youtube channel and the #EnergiaAIL hub

Watch the #EnergiaAIL live on IrishRugby+ this Friday night with live commentary from Daragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcast as we kick off the season in Energia Park.