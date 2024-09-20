Ulster Rugby To Mark Centenary Of Home Ground This Season

Since the inaugural game at the home of rugby in Ulster in 1924, which saw the province claim a 14-6 victory over Leinster, Ravenhill has played host to many significant moments in the club’s history.

Now known as Kingspan Stadium, following renovations completed in 2014, Ravenhill has witnessed generations of fans, players, teams and countries mark countless special moments at the ground.

Plans to mark the occasion, which will be announced throughout the season, will include the launch of a network for past players, exclusive Season Ticket holder events, and a special Bank of Ireland Mid-Season Challenge against Queensland Reds next February.

The Senior Men’s side will be looking to follow in the footsteps forty years later of the Ulster team that secured a major home scalp in 1984. The province famously defeated an all-conquering Wallabies squad, and will be looking to do the same when the Australian Super Rugby side come to town.

The Ulster men will also be hoping to put in a performance similar to the Ireland Women last weekend which saw them seal a 36-10 win over the Wallaroos in front of a Kingspan Stadium crowd – building on the record-breaking crowd in Belfast that saw Ireland secure World Cup qualification back in April when they beat Scotland.

With recent investment in the stadium, including a state-of-the-art 3G pitch, the season ahead promises to hold plenty of highs for supporters to enjoy across the Men’s, Women’s and grassroots game. On the upcoming celebrations, Ulster Rugby CEO, Hugh McCaughey, said: “We know that our home ground is a place of special memories for many players, coaches and supporters alike, and we’re looking forward to coming together to mark the centenary. “I would encourage everyone to get involved in our ‘Ravenhill Rewind’ series that will collect together some of those stories, and I look forward to sharing my own personal memories, from running out on the pitch nearly fifty years ago to being involved in the club today. “It’s going to be a special season ahead as we honour this significant anniversary.” Centenary celebrations for the home of Ulster Rugby will be announced across the club’s website and social channels across the coming season.