Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks Upgrade Grant Available for Clubs

Considering whether or not you should apply for the Healthy Ireland IRFU Walking Facilities grant before 11 th September? Take a look at this video below highlighting the benefits of getting involved with the wider community through providing walking facilities for parents, locals and visitors to your club.

The grant is open to clubs who have basic facilities and wish to upgrade them, better surfaces, lighting, signage, etc. Further information is available here.

Earlier this month, Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Colm Burke announced €1 million in funding for the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) under the Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative.

The funds will be used to make community walking tracks located on sports clubs’ grounds more accessible to more people.

The initiative supports the upgrade of existing walking track facilities to make them more accessible to people with mobility issues, such as older people and wheelchair users. Funding may also cover upgrading or the installation of lighting designed to prolong the hours of usage particularly during the dark winter evenings.

Grants will be awarded to clubs in each organisation following a competitive application process.

Information on the IRFU Healthy Ireland Walking Track Initiative is available here under Physical Health