IRFU Welcomes Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks Funds From Minister Burke

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Colm Burke has today announced €1 million in funding for the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) under the Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative.

The funds will be used to make community walking tracks located on sports clubs’ grounds more accessible to more people.

Today’s announcement of €500,000 each for the IRFU and FAI follows €1.6 million in funding for the GAA in 2022 and 2023 which provided walking track grants to 106 clubs around the country.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The initiative supports the upgrade of existing walking track facilities to make them more accessible to people with mobility issues, such as older people and wheelchair users. Funding may also cover upgrading or the installation of lighting designed to prolong the hours of usage particularly during the dark winter evenings. Grants will be awarded to clubs in each organisation following a competitive application process.

Minister Burke said: “The expansion of the Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative is a wonderful opportunity to support increased engagement in physical activity. The €1 million we’re announcing today builds on a very successful partnership with the GAA through which we supported the upgrade of walking tracks all over the country.

“Partnership underpins all our work in Healthy Ireland and is key to improving the health of the entire population. The IRFU and the FAI recognise the huge impact that clubs can have on their communities, by fostering inclusivity and connectedness and offering safe, accessible places for people of all abilities to take part in physical activity.

“This €1 million fund will support both organisations to increase accessibility of walking tracks in rugby and soccer clubs around Ireland, improving facilities that will positively impact on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of people in their communities.”

Chief Executive of the IRFU, Kevin Potts said: “Part of our vision for rugby in Ireland is to connect people and communities through rugby and to ensure that rugby clubs are positive, welcoming, and inclusive environments for people of all ages and abilities.

The IRFU is enormously grateful to the Department of Health and Healthy Ireland for this grant, which will enable us to upgrade more walking tracks at club facilities across the country. These changes will result in more accessible and safer environments, and we look forward to welcoming new members from all communities once complete.”

Interim CEO of the FAI, David Courell said: “The Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative is a significant step in our mission to enhance community health and wellbeing through football. By providing funding for grassroots Club Mark Clubs to improve their facilities, we are giving our clubs the opportunity to maximise the benefits they can deliver for their local communities by making other forms of exercise more accessible. We are grateful to Minister Burke and the Department of Health for their vital support and collaboration – this initiative will bring lasting benefits to communities nationwide.”

Information on the IRFU Healthy Ireland Walking Track Initiative is available here under Physical Health