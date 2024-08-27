IRFU Confirm 37 Centralised Player Contracts Across Women’s High Performance Programme

The IRFU is today delighted to announce Central Contracts for 37 players across the Women’s High Performance Programme, as the Ireland Women’s XVs and Sevens squads build towards the 2024/25 season.

Ireland Women’s XVs are just four weeks away from a return to action as they host Australia at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 14 September as part of Irish Rugby’s 150th Year Celebrations, before Scott Bemand‘s side travel to Vancouver for their WXV1 campaign later in the Autumn.

Coming off the back of their historic debut appearance at the Olympic Games, Ireland Women’s Sevens will return to pre-season training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in mid-September as preparations begin for the start of the new HSBC SVNS Series campaign, which gets underway in Dubai in November.

With both squads once again preparing to compete at the highest level on the international stage, today’s announcement of 37 centralised players contracted to the Women’s High Performance Programme underlines the connection between the squads, as Head Coaches Bemand and Allan Temple-Jones continue to work together to ensure the best chance of success in both XVs and Sevens.

Bemand’s side face into a busy season ahead, starting with the visit of Australia to Belfast and the three-match WXV1 campaign in Vancouver, before the return of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations in March and then Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways, Gillian McDarby, said: “We are delighted to confirm the roll out of 37 centralised contracts for Women’s players for an exciting season ahead for our Ireland XVs and Sevens squads.

“As we continue to create sustainable pathways and develop competition structures, it is pleasing to see a number of young players from our Ireland underage teams step up and be rewarded with senior contracts within our High Performance Programme at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

“It is an important year ahead for the Women’s programme, with our XVs squad building towards our return to the Women’s Rugby World Cup stage, and our Sevens squad bidding to build on the positive momentum from their appearance at the recent Paris Olympics, so developing depth in our playing resources is a key focus.

“With this in mind, the alignment between our squads is an important strength as we face into a busy schedule and the consistent conversations between Scott and Allan, as well as our High Performance Staff across both XVs and Sevens, ensures we will give both our Ireland teams the best chance of success on the international stage.”

Ireland Women’s Contracted Players – 2024/25 Season:

Kathy Baker

Natasja Behan

Claire Boles

Ellen Boylan

Enya Breen

Megan Burns

Ruth Campbell

Hannah Clarke

Katie Corrigan

Aoife Dalton

Méabh Deely

Linda Djougang

Vicky Elmes Kinlan

Kate Farrell McCabe

Alanna Fitzpatrick

Stacey Flood

Nicole Fowley

Clare Gorman

Katie Heffernan

Eve Higgins

Brittany Hogan

Erin King

Lucinda Kinghan

Emily Lane

Amy Larn

Anna McGann

Sadhbh McGrath

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Dannah O’Brien

Robyn O’Connor

Niamh O’Dowd

Béibhinn Parsons

Aoibheann Reilly

Fiona Tuite

Aoife Wafer

Katie Whelan.