Vodafone Women’s Interpros – Round 2 Rundown
Round 2 of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship promises more high octane action this weekend. Here is everything you need, including our free match programme.
Craobhchomórtas Idirchúige Vodafone na mBan ar @TG4TV 🤩
The Women’s Interprovincial Championship continues on @Rugbai_BEO ☘️
📅 Dé Sathairn / Saturday
⏰ 14:15
🏉 @UlsterRugby v @connachtrugby
⏰ 16:30
🏉 @Munsterrugby v @leinsterrugby#Rugbypic.twitter.com/ZbqjHpWyHd
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 16, 2024
Match Programme
Tickets
Where To Watch
The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with all of Ulster’s games available on the BBC iPlayer.
Previews & Interviews
