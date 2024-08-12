Ireland U18 Team Named For Opening Match Of International Series In South Africa

The Ireland U18 School team, sponsored by PwC, to play England in the U18 International Series in South Africa has been named. The match is available to watch live on the Super Sport Schools streaming channel.

You can watch the match live at https://live.supersportschools.com/auth/sign-up/

It is the first time Ireland have competed in the annual U18 International Series, presenting players with another exciting development opportunity in a green jersey.

Hodge’s side will play three matches across nine days in a restructured tournament format. France U18s have withdrawn from the tournament following the devastating news concerning Medhi Narjissi last week, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Irish Rugby are with his family, team-mates and our friends in FFR at this incredibly difficult time.

Ireland will face England today at Stellenberg High School in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, before going head-to-head with South Africa on Match Day 2 on Friday, 16 August at Paarl Gimnasium.

Ireland will conclude their campaign against Georgia on Tuesday, 20 August at Paarl Boys High School.

22 of Ireland’s travelling squad featured in the U18 Six Nations Festival in Italy back in April, with Charlie Molony named to captain the side in South Africa.

U18 Ireland School v U18 England (Monday 12 August 2024, U18 International Series, Stellenberg High School, Cape Town, South Africa, ko 12.30 pm Irish time)

15. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

14. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

12. Sean Walsh (Colaiste Einde/ Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

11. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

10. Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

9. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

1. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

3. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

4. Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

5. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

7. Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

8. Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

17. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

18. Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

19. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College)

20. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

21. Christopher Barrett CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

22. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

24. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

25. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)