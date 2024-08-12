Hayes Impressed By How New Caps ‘Went About Their Business’

Munster head coach Fiona Hayes was left with mixed emotions at the end of their 29-22 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship win over Ulster on Saturday afternoon .

In her first game in charge, Hayes’ side looked set to run out convincing winners at a sunsplashed Virgin Media Park, having moved 22-5 clear thanks to an Alana McInerney hat-trick, and a Chloe Pearse effort on the quarter hour mark.

Winger McInerney was having a lot of joy on the near stand side, and Munster threatened regularly in attack. However, Ulster raised their levels after the break, outscoring the hosts by three tries to one to pocket a brace of bonus points.

The positives certainly outweigh the negatives for last season’s runners-up, with maximum points secured and six new players blooded, but they have a number of work-ons this week as they prepare to renew rivalries with Leinster.

“Ulster were a tough side. I think we’d probably be disappointed with how the game finished. We were 22-5 up at half-time, and probably didn’t play the best rugby in the second half,” Hayes told Cork’s RedFM.

“We’re very happy with how the first half went, but I suppose our disappointment would lie in that second half. In saying that, Ulster were so physical, they came our firing in that second half.

“I think the Interpro games are getting tighter and tighter each year which makes the competition brilliant. We’ll be looking forward to next week’s match against Leinster to right a few wrongs, I think.”

Munster were excellent when their attack clicked into gear. They averaged a Championship-best six tries per match during last season’s round robin phase, and both McInerney and Chisom Ugwueru, who added another brilliant try to her highlights reel, were electric at times.

The forwards’ set-piece work was also an important factor in the bonus point being bagged inside 33 minutes. Ireland Under-20 hooker Beth Buttimer’s pinpoint lineout throwing launched their maul forward, and captain Pearse profited to muscle over inside the first quarter.

Pleased to get off to a bonus point-winning start, but mindful that aspects of their game will have to improve, Hayes explained: “We like to play with width and to get a good set-piece platform to be able to play that rugby out wide.

“I thought our shape in that first half, how we approached the game was quite physical at ruck time, and we had the ability to control that area. But also with the lineout and scrum, I felt it was very positive in the first half.

“That platform meant that we could put our wingers away like Alana, who unfortunately got injured. Up until she had to go off, she was absolutely having a cracking game.

“I thought our centres, Steph Nunan and Enya Breen, were really good as well. Look, that’s what we wanted to do, to give them a platform and be able to finish off those tries.

“In the first half we definitely did that, but in the second half Ulster disrupted our ruck and things got a little bit out of shape. We have to learn how to cope with that. That’s what it’s all about, it’s taking those learnings now.

“It’s four games in four weeks, it’s such a short space of time and the first one is over. Look, a win is a win and we’re delighted to start it off, especially at home, with a win.”

Eimear Considine’s withdrawal from the starting XV due to a knock in training meant there were nine changes to the Munster team that played Leinster in last September’s final, so there are some new combinations to bed in.

With the retirement of both Róisín Ormond and Fiona Reidy, former prop Hayes has had to replenish the province’s front row stocks, and reserved praise for Ciara McLoughlin and Ciara O’Dwyer, who came on in the second half to make their debuts.

Commenting on the six new caps in the matchday squad, she agreed: “It’s huge for us, that’s what it is about. It’s a kind of a changing of the guard now in Munster. There’s a couple of players who retired, especially in the pack.

“We have these young players coming through, and it’s about getting that experience and playing at that Interpro level. You hope they settle out a few nerves in that first game and they relax more into it.

“I was pretty impressed with how they went about their business, especially a couple of the girls who came on, the two props in particular. It was their first cap and it was no easy feat going against that Ulster front row.

“Especially when it comes to scrum time, you can do all the training, all the talking you want, but when you get into that battle, especially the Interpros, you see it’s lifted from that club level and you’ve got to be able to handle the pressure, and I was pretty impressed with that.”

While Munster may have to wait a bit longer for Deirbhile Nic a Bháird’s return from an ACL injury, Hayes said that Ireland international Dorothy Wall should be back for next Saturday’s mouth-watering encounter with Leinster in Cork.

“Dorothy is someone who has been in that environment with Ireland and brings those leadership qualities. She’s brilliant to have around the squad,” added the Limerick native.

Meanwhile, one of Hayes’ most reliable players in UL Bohemian colours, Claire Bennett, was picked out as the Vodafone player-of-the-match following a dynamic performance on both sides of the ball.

Partnering Clodagh O’Halloran in the second row, Bennett (pictured above with Vodafone’s Judith Croke) got through a lot of good work in defence and at the breakdown, as well as being a powerful ball carrier and a lineout jumper and lifter.

The 24-year-old from Cashel, who was part of Ireland’s wider training panel for the 2023 Six Nations, expects Munster to improve with each game as they strive to win their third Interprovincial title in four seasons.

“We made hard work of it. We knew that Ulster would come at us hard and put it up to us, but it was closer than we were expecting. They were persistent in fairness,” Bennett told TG4 afterwards.

“Our discipline let us down, especially in the second half. We couldn’t get a run of possession. We’re still working with new combinations in the squad, so at least we have that under our belts now.

“When we carried it up, I think we were strong and we were able to get it out wide then. Our set-piece was good in the first half. Just a focus to keep it like that, that persistence I suppose.”

On her own individual award, she added: “I’ve never got one of these before on telly! This is great. I’m happy out, but, look, again the second half, it’s just we need to look at keeping those next 40 minutes going, and not just the first 20.”