McAleer & Rushe And MRP Unveiled As New Sponsors For Ulster Rugby

Ulster Rugby have announced that leading design and build contractor, McAleer & Rushe, and its development and investment division, MRP , are official sponsors of the Ulster Women’s squad for the 2024/25 season.

The new sponsorship deal will see the McAleer & Rushe and MRP branding prominently displayed on the Ulster senior Women’s playing jerseys, and the home kit for the Under-18 Women’s squad.

The partnership also extends to the province’s Men’s age-grade squads – at Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 level – reflecting a strong commitment to nurturing talent across all levels of the sport.

In a year of special significance, Ulster Rugby will celebrate 100 years of rugby at Ravenhill this season, with a special Ravenhill centenary logo designed and emblazoned on the home jerseys, symbolising the legacy and future of the province.

The launch of this partnership coincides with the much-anticipated 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, with the Ulster side having faced Munster in the first game of the tournament in Cork on Saturday.

The four-round series is part of a new season plan designed to provide leading players with consistent access to high level game-time and will once again be broadcast on TG4, with Ulster matches also screened by BBC NI, ensuring that fans can follow every moment of the action.

Announcing the partnership with Ulster Rugby, Charlene Millen, Head of Sustainability at McAleer & Rushe, said: “As a significant employer and a business that makes an important contribution to Northern Ireland, we are passionate about the positive role that sport plays in our society and are committed to supporting participation and growth at all levels.

“Through this partnership, we hope to elevate the profile of Women’s sport and play our part to encourage women and girls into the game for them to excel on and off the pitch.

“On behalf of everyone at McAleer & Rushe, I would like to extend our best wishes to all the players and management for a successful season ahead.”

Paul Beacom, Development Director at MRP, commented: “MRP are long-time advocates for all sport, both at grassroot and professional levels, with a track record of an enduring commitment to Women’s and youth sport.

“We are thrilled to come on board as lead sponsors at a pivotal time when Women’s sport is gaining the recognition and platform within a wider audience that it has long deserved.

“We hope the launch of this partnership will further build momentum for the Women’s game, and we look forward to cheering on the players and management in the upcoming season, and Ulster Rugby’s centenary anniversary.”

Keith Shorten, Head of Commercial at Ulster Rugby, added: “It’s great news that McAleer & Rushe, together with MRP, as a local company have chosen to invest in our senior Women’s squad, and the young talent coming through our provincial player pathway, in the season ahead.

“When the senior Women took to the pitch on Saturday, it was the first time that supporters were able to see our new 2024/25 home kit in action, complete with front-of-shirt and sleeve branding for our newest sponsor.

“We’re looking forward to what our head coach, Murray Houston, and the squad can achieve in the 2024 Championship with the backing of McAleer & Rushe and MRP.

“We are also confident that our new partner will reap the benefits of having their brand associated with our Women’s and youth game, which is going from strength to strength.”