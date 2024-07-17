PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship Fixtures Announced

The IRFU is delighted to confirm the fixtures for the 2024 PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship , with the tournament positioned alongside the senior Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship to further underline its importance in the development pathway.

The PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship, kicks off on Saturday, 17 August and runs over four consecutive weekends, with the finals day set for Saturday 7 September.

There will be two double-header match days as the PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship and Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship run side-by-side, in Virgin Media Park on Saturday 17 and in Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 24 August.

Last year’s champions Connacht will travel to Newforge for their first round fixture to take on Ulster (Kick-off 3.30pm), while Munster host Leinster in Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 1pm), as a curtain raiser to the senior fixture between Munster and Leinster (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Connacht will play at home in Corinthians RFC for their second round fixture, on Saturday 24 August, as they host Munster (Kick-off 1pm), while Ulster play host to Leinster in Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off 2pm) before the provinces go head-to-head at senior level at the same venue (Kick-off 4.45pm).

The third round will take place on Saturday 31 August, as Leinster host the 2023 champions Connacht in Energia Park, (Kick-off 1pm) and Munster take on Ulster at home in Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 3pm).

Finals day will be played on Saturday 7 September, venue to be confirmed, with the 3rd/4th place playoff kicking off at 1pm, followed by the 2024 PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship final which will kick off at 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the Championship, Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Head of Women’s Development, said:

“We are excited to be launching the fixtures for the PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship, which continues to evolve into an important development platform in our women’s pathway structure. “It is important we positioned the competition alongside the Women’s Championship in the season calendar, and it’s great to see the two double-header match days at Virgin Media Park and Kingspan Stadium, giving more visibility to our girls and women’s game. “We look forward to four rounds of exciting and competitive action between the provinces, which provides our best young players from around the country with access to top-class coaching and the high-level exposure to the game”.

PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1; Saturday, 17 August

Munster v Leinster, in Virgin Media Park, 1pm

Ulster v Connacht, in Newforge Sports Complex, 3:30pm

Round 2; Saturday, 24 August

Connacht v Munster, in Corinthians RFC, 1pm

Ulster v Leinster, in Kingspan Stadium, 2pm

Round 3; Saturday, 31 August

Leinster v Connacht, in Energia Park, 1pm

Munster v Ulster, in Virgin Media Park, 3pm

Finals Day; Saturday, 7 September – Venue TBC