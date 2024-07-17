Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named For Third Place Play-Off Against New Zealand

Head Coach Willie Faloon has named the Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday’s World Rugby U20 Championship third place play-off against New Zealand in Cape Town (Kick-off 3.30pm Irish time).

Brian Gleeson captains Ireland once again from the back row as Faloon’s young side bid to finish another positive tournament with a win at Cape Town Stadium, live on RugbyPass TV.

Ben O’Connor, Davy Colbert and Hugo McLaughlin are named in the Ireland back three, with Finn Treacy joining Hugh Gavin in midfield, and Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy once again lining up in the half-backs.

In the pack, Emmet Calvey, Stephen Smyth and Alex Mullan start in the front row, with Alan Spicer and Luke Murphy in the second row.

James McKillop is at blindside flanker, Bryn Ward at openside and captain Gleeson completes the starting XV at number eight.

Faloon has strong options on the bench with Mikey Yarr, Ben Howard, Andrew Sparrow, Billy Corrigan and Max Flynn providing the reinforcements up front, as Jake O’Riordan, Sean Naughton and Ethan Graham complete the Ireland Match Day 23.

Friday’s match is live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v New Zealand):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

6. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

21. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).