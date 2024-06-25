Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures Confirmed for Next Season

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League have been announced today. The Men’s Divisions get the action underway on Friday 20, September. The Women’s Division kicks off the following weekend, on Saturday 28, September.

Cork Constitution’s first outing as Energia AIL Men’s Champions is a repeat of this season’s final against Terenure, while Garryowen will play their first Division 1A game, after their return to the top flight, at home to Lansdowne.

In the Women’s Division U.L Bohemian begin their defense of the title away to Blackrock College at Stradbrook. Newly promoted Tullow will play their first Energia All-Ireland League game at home to Wicklow.

Men’s Fixtures

Women’s Fixtures

Nenagh Ormond begin life in Division 1B at home to Dublin University, while there’s an away trip for newly promoted Instonians and Galway Corinthians in Division 2A, as they take on Buccaneers and Ballymena, respectively.

Clogher Valley’s first challenge in Division 2B is a trip to Belfast to face Malone.

Newly promoted from junior rugby, Ballyclare, who also won the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup, will begin their Energia All-Ireland campaign in Division 2C away to Tullamore while Monkstown, the other promoted club, mark their return to the league after 21 years with a trip to Midleton.

The Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup kicks off on Saturday 26, October, with four rounds to play and the final taking place on Saturday 25, January. Bective were last year’s beaten finalists, and they will be looking to go one better this season, as they take on Mallow in the first round.

The Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior cup draw will be conducted, once the four province’s representatives have been confirmed.

Both Men’s and Women’s Divisions of Energia AIL will feature two ‘No Rugby Weekends’ this season. These weekends are separate to reserve weekends in the calendar to allow players, coaches and volunteers to manage their time away from rugby. The first No Rugby Weekend will coincide with the men’s final Autumn Nations Series game, against Australia on 30, November.

Speaking about the release of fixtures, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said:

“Work on completing these fixtures commenced as soon as the curtain came down on the 2023/24 season. We try hard to satisfy club requests and almost all were accommodated, and we’re delighted to be able to confirm fixtures for all 60 participating teams as early as June.”

Energia All-Ireland League Season 2024/25

Energia All-Ireland League Hub