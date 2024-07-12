New Zealand Sold Out As Ireland’s November International Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches against Argentina, Fiji and the 150 Match against Australia, will go on sale on Friday, July 12th at 11 a.m. on ticketmaster.ie. The match against New Zealand is sold out following the distribution of tickets to rugby clubs and the Irish Rugby Supporters Club pre-sale this week.

Three match packs offer savings of up to 20% across some categories and adult child tickets will also be available in some categories.

Ireland Tickets On Sale Friday – Click here

Andy Farrell’s Ireland will welcome four Southern Hemisphere teams to the Aviva Stadium this November for a mouth watering month of international rugby.

Farrell’s side will open their autumn campaign against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, November 8 (kick-off 8.10pm), before hosting Argentina a week later, on Friday, November 15 (kick-off 8.10pm).

Fiji then visit Dublin on Saturday, November 23 (kick-off 3.10pm), before Ireland and Australia go head-to-head in the 150th Anniversary Challenge match on Saturday, November 30 (Kick-off 3.10pm) in a grand finale to the year.

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members have a priority window ahead of the general sale and details have been sent to all active members.

Speaking about the four autumn fixtures, the Ireland head coach said: “This November’s line-up is a hugely exciting one for the Irish Rugby public and we are looking forward to competing against four hugely talented sides.

“There is an added dimension to this year’s Autumn Nations Series, with a fourth match against Australia set to mark the IRFU’s 150th celebrations.

“We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries. It promises to be a Series to remember.”

Ticket prices are available here

Autumn Nations Series Fixtures

Friday, 8 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm – Sold Out

Friday, 15 November: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm – On sale Friday at 11 a.m.

Saturday, 23 November: Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm – On sale Friday at 11 a.m.

Saturday, 30 November: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm. – On sale Friday at 11 a.m.