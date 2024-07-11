Farrell Names Ireland Team For Second Test Against South Africa

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Durban (Kick-off 5pm local time/4pm Irish time).

Caelan Doris captains the team for the second time as Ireland bid to level the two-match Series at Hollywood Bets King’s Park.

After making his Test debut last weekend in Pretoria, Jamie Osborne continues at full-back in an unchanged back three alongside James Lowe and Calvin Nash.

In midfield, Garry Ringrose comes into the side to partner Robbie Henshaw, while there is an all-Munster half-back pairing with Conor Murray named at scrum-half and Jack Crowley at out-half.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong are in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan named in the engine room. Tadhg Beirne switches to blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Doris captaining the side from number eight.

There are strong options for Farrell to call upon from the bench, with Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird and Peter O’Mahony providing the forward replacements, as Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey complete the Ireland Match Day 23.

Saturday’s match is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix, while radio commentary is available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v South Africa):

Player/Club/Province/Caps

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(1)

14. Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(7)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(59)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(73)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(32)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(15)

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) (117)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(65)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(32)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(77)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(11)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(63)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(51)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(63)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(42)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(39)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(130)

18. Finlay Bealham (Galway Corinthians/Connacht)(41)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(21)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(106)

21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht)(2)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(5)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(17).