French Tests First Up For Munster And Ulster

Ulster will visit defending champions Toulouse in the first round of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup pool stages , while Munster are set to host Stade Français Paris in Limerick on the same weekend (December 6-8).

Pool Draw – Blockbuster Ties Await Provinces In Next Season’s Champions Cup

With the pool fixtures released today for EPCR’s top tier tournament, Leinster’s Pool 2 opener on Sunday, December 8 is an away trip as they play Bristol Bears for the first time since January 2003.

Richie Murphy’s first Champions Cup campaign with Ulster will include home matches against Bordeaux-Bègles and Exeter Chiefs, and their January 11 visit to Leicester Tigers looks like being a crucial clash in Pool 1.

Munster’s hopes of reaching the round of 16 from Pool 3 could hinge on their January 18 rematch with Northampton Saints, the team that knocked them out of this past season’s competititon with a 24-14 defeat.

Graham Rowntree’s men will have revenge on their minds when they return to the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the New Year. Either side of Christmas, they are away to familiar opponents Castres Olympique, before hosting Saracens at Thomond Park in round 3.

Meanwhile, Stade Marcel-Deflandre will stage the latest heavyweight encounter between Leinster and La Rochelle on January 12. Leo Cullen’s men won 16-9 at the venue last December, and also ran out 40-13 winners of April’s quarter-final in Dublin.

Leinster’s two home fixtures are against Clermont Auvergne and Bath. As the RDS is unavailable next season due to its redevelopment, either the Aviva Stadium or Croke Park will be used, with confirmation of the venues for those games due in the coming weeks.

The fixture schedules for the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup were determined by using an algorithm which took into consideration the new, improved tournament formats, the outcome of the pool draws, league calendar restrictions, individual club calendar restrictions, and broadcast requirements.

Speaking following today’s announcement, EPCR Chairman Dominic McKay commented: “We are delighted to confirm the full fixture schedule for the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup, and I’d like to extend my thanks to the teams, leagues, and broadcast partners for their collaboration.

“This will be the 30th season of this great competition which will see us celebrating incredible memories and witnessing the special moments these world-class fixtures continue to deliver.

“Following the pool draws last week, the road to Cardiff is very much underway and we look forward to seeing who will progress through the season to the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals at the Principality Stadium in May next year.

“We will build on an exceptional season last year, including record growth on TV, digital platforms and in stadia, with scintillating fixtures lined up for the pool stages.”

EPCR CEO Jacques Raynaud added: “With input from the teams, leagues, and our broadcast partners, and following the EPCR pool draws just ten days ago, we have again finalised the schedule in a short turnaround time.

“Fans will no doubt be hugely excited to begin planning their EPCR weekends well in advance, for both home games and away weekends in Europe and South Africa.

“We can expect world-class sporting action from these 42 elite teams, and we very much look forward to the action getting underway on Friday, December 6.”

2024/25 INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP POOLS:

POOL 1: Stade Toulousain, Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers, ULSTER RUGBY

POOL 2: LEINSTER RUGBY, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Stade Rochelais, Bristol Bears, Benetton Rugby, Bath Rugby

POOL 3: Northampton Saints, MUNSTER RUGBY, Vodacom Bulls, Stade Français Paris, Saracens, Castres Olympique

POOL 4: Glasgow Warriors, Racing 92, Sale Sharks, DHL Stormers, RC Toulon, Harlequins

IRISH PROVINCES’ POOL FIXTURES:

ROUND 1:

Saturday, December 7 –

MUNSTER v Stade Français Paris, Thomond Park, 5.30pm

Sunday, December 8 –

Stade Toulousain v ULSTER, Stade Ernest Wallon, 4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish time

Bristol Bears v LEINSTER, Ashton Gate, 5.30pm

ROUND 2:

Friday, December 13 –

Castres Olympique v MUNSTER, Stade Pierre Fabre, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time

Saturday, December 14 –

ULSTER v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Kingspan Stadium, 3.15pm

LEINSTER v ASM Clermont Auvergne, venue tbc, 5.30pm

ROUND 3:

Saturday, January 11 –

MUNSTER v Saracens, Thomond Park, 5.30pm

Leicester Tigers v ULSTER, Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, 8pm

Sunday, January 12 –

Stade Rochelais v LEINSTER, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, 4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish time

ROUND 4:

Friday, January 17 –

ULSTER v Exeter Chiefs, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, January 18 –

Northampton Saints v MUNSTER, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, 3.15pm

LEINSTER v Bath, venue tbc, 5.30pm

2024/25 Investec Champions Cup – Full List Of Pool Matches

2024/25 MATCH WEEKENDS:

Round 1 – December 6/7/8

Round 2 – December 13/14/15

Round 3 – January 10/11/12

Round 4 – January 17/18/19

Round of 16 – April 4/5/6

Quarter-finals – April 11/12/13

Semi-finals – May 2/3/4

2025 Investec Champions Cup final – Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday, May 24

Tickets for the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals are available now, with Destinations Champions Club also offering limited travel packages through which fans can access match tickets, accommodation, and exclusive experiences to make the ultimate rugby weekend even more memorable.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.