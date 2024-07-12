Faloon Names Ireland Men’s U20s Team To Face England In Cape Town Semi-Final

Head Coach Willie Faloon has named the Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Sunday’s World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final against England in Cape Town (Kick-off 3.30pm Irish time).

Ireland progressed through to the last four after finishing top of Pool B and will renew battle lines with Six Nations rivals England in a much-anticipated semi-final showdown at the Cape Town Stadium, live on RugbyPass TV.

With Evan O’Connell unfortunately ruled out of the remainder of the tournament through injury, Brian Gleeson captains the team from the back row.

Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin continue in the Ireland back three, with Hugh Gavin and Wilhelm de Klerk named in midfield. Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy continue their half-back pairing.

In the forwards, Ben Howard, Danny Sheahan and Jacob Boyd pack down in the front row, with Alan Spicer partnering James McKillop in the engine room. Sean Edogbo is at blindside flanker, with Bryn Ward at openside and captain Gleeson completing the starting XV at number eight.

On the bench, Faloon can call upon Stephen Smyth, Emmet Calvey, Patreece Bell, Billy Corrigan and Luke Murphy up front, while Tadhg Brophy, Sean Naughton and Sam Berman are the backline replacements.

Sunday’s match is live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland U20s Men’s (v England):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Sam Berman (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)