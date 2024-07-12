Energia All Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup have been confirmed.

The first round of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Junior Cup will be played on Sunday 13, October, with reigning champions MU Barnhall having home advantage, as they take on Ennis/Kilrush.

Last year’s runners up Tuam/Oughterard will also have home advantage in their first round fixture against Enniskillen. While University of Galway and Malone will also play at home, as they take on Tralee and Mullingar respectively.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 23/24 November, with the final on Sunday 19, January 2025.

2024/25 Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Round One Fixtures

University of Galway RFC v Tralee RFC

Tuam/Oughterard RFC v Enniskillen RFC

MU Barnhall RFC v Ennis/Kilrush

Malone RFC v Mullingar RFC

