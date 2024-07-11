Become A Rugby Referee In Ireland #HaveABlast

The #HaveABlast campaign is aimed at getting more rugby referees into the game.

Referees provide a vital function in servicing all levels of the game. Refereeing is also a fantastic hobby and is a genuine alternative to playing the game.

Whether you have aspirations to referee at the highest level or to referee locally, there is a place for you. From the structured education programme and coaching/mentoring resources, there are excellent support structures in place to develop referees and a thriving social aspect too.

A great way to stay involved in the game, while keeping fit and shared comradely with your referee panel and mentors.

Hear from some of our national referee panel (sponsored by Ballygowan), in the video below, and fill in the form here, and one of our referee development staff will be in contact.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Referee Development Staff:

Peter Fitzgibbon – IRFU

National Referee Manager

peter.fiztgibbon@irfu.ie

Andrew Fogarty – Connacht

Referee Development Manager

Andrew.Fogarty@irfu.ie

Sean Gallagher – Leinster

Referee Development Manager

Sean.Gallagher@irfu.ie

Olly Hodges– Munster

Referee Development Manager

Olly.Hodges@irfu.ie

Richard Kerr – Ulster

Referee Development Manager

Richard.kerr@irfu.ie