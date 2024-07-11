The IRFU is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of Together Standing Tall: 150 Years of Irish Rugby as part of the 150 celebrations in the 2024/25 season.

Written by John Scally and published by Gill Books, this is the official IRFU story of Irish rugby, marking the union’s 150-year anniversary and a 150-year-long sporting epic of guts, grit and glory. An essential guide for every Irish rugby fan. Out on 5 September.

Featuring interviews with a who’s who of Irish rugby including Ollie Campbell, Peter Clohessy, Fiona Coghlan, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Jack Kyle, Paul O’Connell, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Tony O’Reilly, Joe Schmidt, Fiona Steed and Tony Ward, and beautifully illustrated with over 150 photographs from INPHO photographic agency, it captures the richness of the story of Irish rugby.

