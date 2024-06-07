Suzy Levy Announced As Keynote Speaker For Women In Rugby Conference

The IRFU are delighted to announce the keynote speaker for its first Women in Rugby Conference being held in Killashee House Hotel on September 8 th .

Suzy Levy is the author of ‘Mind the Inclusion Gap’ a book published is 2023, which summarises decades of learning and is designed to help people move beyond fleeting (and often divisive) interactions to become more confident, capable, and conscious when it comes inclusion and diversity.

Suzy is a specialist in social change. She works with senior leaders across the public, private, education and third sectors to solve some of the most pressing social issues of our time. Although her experience is wide-ranging; from sales & marketing to major technology upgrades, new product launches and organisational mergers, Suzy is widely recognised for her pragmatic and thoughtful approach to inclusion and diversity.

In addition to her client work as Managing Director at The Red Plate, Suzy holds a variety of board-level roles. She was a non-Executive Director in the UK government for 7 years (both at the Home Office and the Department for Education). Suzy currently sits on the Advisory Board at social entrepreneurship firm Foundervine, creative agency Improper, and as a Board Trustee for the Women’s Sport Trust.

With a 40% gender balance now in place on our Union Committee we want to ensure that we continue to drive the diversity agenda across the entire organisation. Suzy is an expert in this area and her keynote speech should provide a lot of food for thought.

We are thrilled to have Suzy on board for our conference and if you are interested in hearing from her you can book your ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/women-in-rugby-conference-tickets-895239323917

Panel Discussion Guests

The conference will examine the 30-year journey taken by some trailblazing women to get us where we are today, but most importantly the speakers will deliver thought-provoking sessions to outline how we can all contribute to the next phase of the journey in creating the right environment for women to thrive through rugby.

Grainne O’Connell, Mary Quinn, and Grand Slam winner Nora Stapleton have already been announced to take part in a panel discussion on the past, present and future of the Women’s game.