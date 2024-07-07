Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named To Face Australia

Head Coach Willie Faloon has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Tuesday’s final World Rugby U20 Championship Pool B match against Australia in Cape Town (Kick-off 1pm Irish time).

After opening their campaign with wins over Italy and Georgia, Ireland Men’s U20s currently top the Pool B standings heading into Tuesday’s showdown with Australia at Athlone Sports Stadium.

Munster back row Brian Gleeson will captain the team as he makes his first start of the tournament, with Evan O’Connell ruled out through injury.

Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin start in Ireland’s back three, with Hugh Gavin and Wilhelm de Klerk in midfield. Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy resume their half-back pairing.

In the pack, Emmet Calvey, Danny Sheahan and Patreece Bell are named in the front row, as Billy Corrigan comes in to partner Alan Spicer in the engine room. James McKillop is at blindside flanker, Bryn Ward at openside and Gleeson packs down at number eight.

On the bench, Stephen Smyth, Jacob Boyd, Andrew Sparrow, Sean Edogbo and Max Flynn are the forward replacements, with Tadhg Brophy, Sean Naughton and Davy Colbert complete the Ireland Match Day Squad.

Tuesday’s match is live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Australia):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

19. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

20. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster).