Following medical assessments after Saturday’s opening Test, the Ireland management can confirm that neither Craig Casey (concussion) nor Dan Sheehan (left knee) will play any further part in the South African series which concludes next Saturday in Durban.

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan and Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak have been called up and the duo have linked up with the squad in Durban.

There will be a further medical update later in the week.