IRFU Release New Vision And Plan For Rugby In Ireland

The IRFU today released its strategic plan and vision for Rugby in Ireland 2024 – 2028: Inspire, Connect, Thrive. The strategy, 15 months in the making, involved an unprecedented level of collaboration between the IRFU and the four Provinces. In addition, over 5,000 rugby stakeholders were consulted for their views on the game from which the new strategic vision was designed.

The priorities are delivering great rugby experiences, driving our high performance ambition, accelerating the Women’s game, and inspiring our fans. Notable is a step change in Women’s Rugby with a clear commitment to accelerating its development. The IRFU will appoint a new Women’s Strategy Implementation Lead to coordinate the delivery of these commitments both on and off the pitch. This new senior role will report directly to IRFU Chief Executive, Kevin Potts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking about the release of the plan, Kevin Potts says: “We are at an exciting phase in the history of Irish Rugby as we approach our 150th anniversary season. We should be proud of the ongoing success and strength of our game, with more participants and more fans than ever so I am delighted to release our strategic vision for Rugby in Ireland.

“This plan, forged from the inputs of so many, is a solid expression of our collective vision, of the values of Irish Rugby and how they will form the basis for its development in the years ahead. Our vision is simple – Inspire, Connect and Thrive. Inspiring more people to play, support and volunteer in rugby; connecting more people and communities through Rugby; and ensuring we provide the environments to enable all players, coaches, referees, volunteers and staff to Thrive through Rugby.

“The acceleration of our Women’s game is a major priority. With an Olympic Games just weeks away, and a Rugby World Cup firmly on the horizon in 2025, the potential to drive this aspect of Rugby in Ireland represents a major opportunity for the IRFU.”

IRFU Strategy & Projects Manager Kate Binchy adds: “We are very fortunate to have a huge network of highly engaged and collaborative rugby stakeholders across our Provinces, Clubs, Volunteers, Staff, Supporters, Partners and our Players. They have all contributed to the development of this strategy, with over 5,000 people offering their views during the consultation process.

“Going forward each year as part of our annual report we will update on the ambitious KPIs that sit behind this plan and the targets we are striving for.

“This diversity of opinion and level of collaboration, ensures that all constituent parts of Irish Rugby have been heard and we hope will now align on the collective vision and roadmap

which is reflected in this plan.”

Read and download the new vision and plan here: Rugby in Ireland 2024 – 2028: Inspire, Connect, Thrive