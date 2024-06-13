Ulster Awards Double For McCann, While Hogan And Barrett Win Women’s Honours

Dorrington B Faulkner (Services to Rugby) – John Carleton (Grosvenor RFC)

John Carleton attended Grosvenor Grammar School where he was a talented all-round sportsman. He decided to restart his rugby career in the mid-1970s, beginning an involvement in club rugby that has spanned over 40 years. He mostly played 2nd and 3rd XV rugby, and was captain of a highly-successful 3rd XV in the 1982/83 season.

Under John’s captaincy they achieved a league and McCambley Cup double, and were Ravenhill Cup finalists. After his playing career, he became an active Grosvenor Management Committee member, and was elected President of the club in 1985. His energy and enthusiasm helped transform the club into one of the top junior sides in Ulster.

John was a founding member, club captain and past president of Perennials RFC, who have raised over £500k for various charities since their formation in 1989. A willing volunteer for Ulster Rugby, he has served on the Competitions Management Committee for over 20 years, mostly as chair.

Over the past number of decades, he has established himself as a popular, hard-working, highly-respected and dedicated servant of Grosvenor RFC, Perennials RFC and Ulster Rugby. Perennials RFC will be responsible for presenting this year’s Dorrington B Faulkner award to John.