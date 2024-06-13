Ulster Finalise Men’s Squad For Next Season

The club has confirmed the 43 professional players who will represent the province in the season ahead.

Following news that fly-half, Aidan Morgan, and winger, Werner Kok, will call Belfast home from next season onwards, Ulster Rugby can today announce contract renewals for seven Senior Men’s players – Ben Carson, Reuben Crothers, Conor McKee, Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Matty Rea and David Shanahan – as it confirms the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

James Humphreys also makes the move from the Ulster Rugby Academy into the Senior set-up with a new 1-year Development contract. James McCormick receives a 1-year extension to his current Development contract.

With a 43-strong squad, made up of 38 Senior and five Development players, 34 of whom were developed through the provincial Player Pathway, Richie Murphy can boast to 42 Irish-Qualified players amongst his ranks.

On the confirmed professional squad for next season, Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, said:

“Following the successful completion of our recruitment process, we are confident that we have laid the foundations for what we want to achieve from next season onwards, with the opportunity to further shape and strengthen the squad where required in 2025/26.

“At Ulster Rugby, we have been clear on our focus to bring through young, homegrown talent into the Senior set-up, and compliment this with strategic recruitment, which is clear to see from the 43 players signed-up for 2024/25.

“There is also the opportunity to showcase what we have been building through the Ulster Rugby Player Pathway over a number of years, and I’m looking forward to this hard work and investment paying dividends for the province.”

Head Coach, Richie Murphy, added:

“Following a very enjoyable couple of months at Ulster, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into a new season with a strong squad who are ambitious in their goals for the year ahead.

“We have a great crop of young guys coming through into the Senior set-up who will cut their teeth alongside the experienced leaders in the group.

“This is only the beginning for us and, together with the Support Staff, I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that will come our way.”