Ireland University 7s Women’s Squad To Play In World University Rugby Sevens
The Ireland University 7s women’s squad to play in the World University Rugby Sevens Championship, at Provence Rugby Sports Complex in France, next week has been confirmed.
The Irish University team was selected following on from the IRFU University 7s tournament which took place across four tournament days in February and March featuring a team from each Province.
The World University Rugby Sevens tournament will consist of 10 teams, split into two pools. Ireland will play in Pool B, alongside France, Canada, Australia and India. While Japan, South Africa, Poland, Spain and Mexico plays in Pool A.
Six different universities across the country are represented in the squad, with Dublin City University featuring four players, Cara Martin, Sarah O’Donnell, Lily Onilenla andSophie Treanor.
Laoise McGonagle and Aoibhe O’Flynn represent University of Limerick. Connacht’s McGonagle, who plays her club rugby for UL Bohemian in the Energia AIL, was part of the Clovers squad in the Celtic Challenge this season.
Ulster University has two representatives with Paige Smyth and Lucy Thompson.
Gemma Faulkner from ATU Galway, Amy Rushton SETU Carlow, as Rhiann Heery from the Technological University of Shannon are named in the squad, along with Eva Sterritt, who studies in University of Exeter. Sterritt has been capped at U18 level in both 7s and 15s for Ireland.
The tournament will take place over three days – Monday 10 June, Tuesday 11 with the play-off rounds, semi-finals and final played on Wednesday 12 June.
Ireland Fixtures – World University Rugby Sevens Championship:
Monday 10, June
Canada v Ireland, kick off 1pm
Australia v Ireland, kick off 7.25pm
Tuesday 11, June
India v Ireland, kick off 1pm
Ireland v France, kick off 5pm
Wednesday 12 June
Pool stages play off rounds
Semi Finals, kick off 1.30pm and 2pm
Final, kick off 6.30pm
Ireland University Seven’s Squad:
Gemma Faulkner – ATU Galway
Rhiann Heery – Technological University of the Shannon
Cara Martin – Dublin City University
Laoise McGonagle – University of Limerick
Sarah O’Donnell – Dublin City University
Aoibhe O’Flynn – University of Limerick
Lily Onilenla – Dublin City University
Amy Rushton – SETU Carlow
Paige Smyth – Ulster University
Eva Sterritt – University of Exeter (IQ Rugby)
Lucy Thompson – Ulster University
Sophie Treanor – Dublin City University
Ireland University Seven’s Management:
Head Coach – Neill Alcorn
Team Manager – Katie Fitzhenry
Physio – Naomi Hamilton
S&C – Cormac Murray