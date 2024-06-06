Ireland University 7s Women’s Squad To Play In World University Rugby Sevens

The Ireland University 7s women’s squad to play in the World University Rugby Sevens Championship, at Provence Rugby Sports Complex in France, next week has been confirmed.

The Irish University team was selected following on from the IRFU University 7s tournament which took place across four tournament days in February and March featuring a team from each Province.

The World University Rugby Sevens tournament will consist of 10 teams, split into two pools. Ireland will play in Pool B, alongside France, Canada, Australia and India. While Japan, South Africa, Poland, Spain and Mexico plays in Pool A.

Six different universities across the country are represented in the squad, with Dublin City University featuring four players, Cara Martin, Sarah O’Donnell, Lily Onilenla andSophie Treanor.

Laoise McGonagle and Aoibhe O’Flynn represent University of Limerick. Connacht’s McGonagle, who plays her club rugby for UL Bohemian in the Energia AIL, was part of the Clovers squad in the Celtic Challenge this season.

Ulster University has two representatives with Paige Smyth and Lucy Thompson.

Gemma Faulkner from ATU Galway, Amy Rushton SETU Carlow, as Rhiann Heery from the Technological University of Shannon are named in the squad, along with Eva Sterritt, who studies in University of Exeter. Sterritt has been capped at U18 level in both 7s and 15s for Ireland.

The tournament will take place over three days – Monday 10 June, Tuesday 11 with the play-off rounds, semi-finals and final played on Wednesday 12 June.

Ireland Fixtures – World University Rugby Sevens Championship:

Monday 10, June

Canada v Ireland, kick off 1pm

Australia v Ireland, kick off 7.25pm

Tuesday 11, June

India v Ireland, kick off 1pm

Ireland v France, kick off 5pm

Wednesday 12 June

Pool stages play off rounds

Semi Finals, kick off 1.30pm and 2pm

Final, kick off 6.30pm

Ireland University Seven’s Squad:

Gemma Faulkner – ATU Galway

Rhiann Heery – Technological University of the Shannon

Cara Martin – Dublin City University

Laoise McGonagle – University of Limerick

Sarah O’Donnell – Dublin City University

Aoibhe O’Flynn – University of Limerick

Lily Onilenla – Dublin City University

Amy Rushton – SETU Carlow

Paige Smyth – Ulster University

Eva Sterritt – University of Exeter (IQ Rugby)

Lucy Thompson – Ulster University

Sophie Treanor – Dublin City University

Ireland University Seven’s Management:

Head Coach – Neill Alcorn

Team Manager – Katie Fitzhenry

Physio – Naomi Hamilton

S&C – Cormac Murray