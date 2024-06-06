Catholic University School Invite Applications for Director of Rugby

The Catholic University School (CUS) are inviting applicants for the Director of Rugby position.

Catholic University School (C.U.S.) is a Catholic secondary school for boys in Dublin, Ireland. Under the Trusteeship of the Marist Fathers, CUS is located on Lower Leeson Street, Dublin.

Catholic University School – Director of Rugby Job Description

In partnership with the Director of Sport and Rugby Committee, ensure that the rugby budget is closely monitored, and that expenditure is approved by the Rugby Board and cleared with the school finance team.

The DOR will report to the Rugby Committee and Management of CUS.

Management Responsibilities:

Identifying and development of new coaching talent.

Ensure that all coaches are qualified, first aid trained.

Organise CPD opportunities and programmes for coaching staff across the school.

Requirements:

IRFU Level 3 / Senior Coach Award or equivalent.

Proven track record of developing coaches and players at relevant levels.

Garda Vetting will be required before appointment.

Ability to work flexible hours, including weekends.

Qualification in Sports Management.

Director of Rugby Responsibilities

The Director of Rugby (DOR) will be paid a very competitive wage and will be responsible for:

Building and maintaining relationships with coaches, parents, staff, and senior school management.

Recruitment and appointment of coaches in consultation with the CUS Rugby Committee.

Implementing a player focused rugby programme across all teams. Developing a CUS style of play.

Oversee the procurement and management of resources required for the rugby programme, including training equipment, Strength & Conditioning resources, performance analysis products, etc.

Co-Ordinate rugby medical and first aid requirements, management of first aid supplies, and ensure the correct first aid training of coaches.

Organise CPD opportunities and programmes for coaching staffs across the school.

Liaise with Strength and Conditioning coach on the provision of athletic development to all year groups, and specific programme implementation for cup sides.

Implementation of a player pathway program from 1st year through to Senior Rugby Team.

Assist the Director of Sport in the organising of busses, referees, fixtures and Physiotherapists.

Application letter and CV should be emailed to the Principal, Clive Martin: office@cus.ie