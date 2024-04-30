Wafer Nominated For Player Of The Championship

Ireland’s Aoife Wafer is one of four standout players from this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship are up for the 2024 Guinness Player of the Championship vote.

Wing Alyssa D’Incà (ITA), fullback Ellie Kildunne (ENG), and back rowers Romane Menager (FRA) and Aoife Wafer (IRE) are the nominees for the individual accolade – voting for which is now open.

The 22-year-old D’Incà scored three tries in this year’s Championship, and her all-round game saw her feature in the Fantasy Team of the Week on four occasions (one of only two players to do so – the other being Kildunne).

Kildunne, 24, scored a minimum of two tries all the way up to Super Saturday, ultimately crossing the whitewash on nine occasions as John Mitchell’s Red Roses sought to – and succeeded in – making their backs as potent a weapon as their forwards.

Menager was at the forefront of Les Bleues’ unbeaten charge to the Super Saturday decider with England. The 27-year-old ranked sixth for metres carried (404.4, gaining 262.8) and joint-third for offloads (six),

Ireland’s improved performance in 2024 are epitomised by the emergence of Wafer, 21, as a force to be reckoned with. She carried for 417 metres (gaining 264.8), scored two tries, and ranked fourth for linebreaks (six).

Voting closes 22:00 BST on Tuesday 7th May. The four nominees have been selected on the basis of the number of fan votes each received for the Team of the Championship – from which a maximum of one nominee from any nation was able to be selected.