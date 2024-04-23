Tickets On Sale For Energia All-Ireland League Double Header In Aviva Stadium

Tickets for Sunday’s historic Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day double header at Aviva Stadium are now on general sale.

It is the first time the Women’s and Men’s Division Finals will be staged as a double header at the home of Irish Rugby, with UL Bohemian and Railway Union going head-to-head in the Women’s decider from 1.45pm.

In the Men’s showpiece, defending champions Terenure College take on 2018 winners Cork Constitution from 4pm, with both matches live on TG4.

Adult tickets are €10 each and U18s tickets only €3 – an U18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. U18s attending require adult supervision.

Entry to Aviva Stadium is through Gates C, P and Q from 12.45pm, with ticket-holders advised to arrive early.

Concession stands will be open inside the stadium and supporters should follow the instructions of match day stewards when entering Aviva Stadium.

Energia AIL Finals Day Information

Gates Open: 12:45

Gates in Operation: C, O, Q on Lansdowne Road

Weather: Get an up to date forecast from Met Eireann here.

Food & Beverage: A number of food and beverage concessions at 105 and 124 in the stadium will be open. Please note that all concession stands are contactless payment only.

Wheelchair Sections: Please note these sections are reserved for patrons with mobility issues and hidden disabilities. We would ask that other patrons respect these areas at all times.

Bag Policy: No bags (with the exception of small handbags, no bigger than A4) will be allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Flares & Fireworks are prohibited – Please note all Ground Rules for Aviva Stadium are available here