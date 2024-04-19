Ireland Women’s U20s To Face Wicklow RFC In Challenge Match

A busy summer schedule for the Ireland Women’s U20s squad, sponsored by PwC, will kick off this Saturday as Niamh Briggs ‘ side take on Wicklow RFC in a Challenge Match at Ashtown Lawn (Kick-off 12pm).

A Match Day Squad of 24 players has been selected by Head Coach Briggs as the Ireland Women’s U20s prepare for their first hit-out of the season, building towards the Summer Series in Italy this July.

It is an invaluable opportunity for the squad to build cohesion and momentum through game time following a series of training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, with Briggs’ squad also set to travel to England for a training camp with the England U20s in early June.

Briggs and the Ireland Women’s U20s Coaching Team assembled an extended panel of 50 players back in January, and through their performances in the Energia All-Ireland League and Provincial Leagues, Saturday’s Match Day Squad have earned the right to put their hand up for final selection in June.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match against Wicklow RFC, IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry, said: “Following on from the successful launch of our Ireland Women’s U20s programme last summer, and the Tour to Italy, we are excited to finalise plans for the 2024 season, starting with a trip down to Wicklow.

“It is a really exciting opportunity for the group to build the foundations for the months ahead, with each player impressing the Coaching Team in recent months through their performances for their Club, Province and School.

“Between Saturday’s match and the upcoming training camps, including the trip to England, we will get the chance to expose a large number of players to game time and build depth within the wider squad. It is also hugely encouraging to see a large number of players progress from our U18s programme to the U20s squad, and we are excited to see how they perform at this next level.”

Ireland Women’s U20s Match Day Squad (v Wicklow RFC):

Hannah Wilson, Kelly Burke, Lilly Morris, Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair, Karly Tierney, Jane Neill, Orla Wafer, Aoibheann Hahessey, Jade Gaffney, Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Molly Boote, Niamh Gallaher, Eabha Nic Donncha, Lucia Linn, Robyn O’Connor, Aoife Flemming, Saoirse Crowe, Eadoin Murtagh, Poppy Garvey, Rebecca Rodgers, Abby Moyles, Tara O’Neill, Cara Martin, Hannah Clarke.