Energia AIL Fixtures This Week

A big weekend in the Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League with promotion and relegation battles across the league. Meanwhile there’s promotion at stake for the Women’s Division.

Men’s Divisions

Saturday, April 20

All matches 2.30 unless stated

Division 1A Semi Finals

At the top of the table it’s semi-final time with Terenure at home to Lansdowne and Cork Con at home to Clontarf. Both matches will be streamed live here on irishrugby.ie and on Irish Rugby YouTube.

Cork Constitution v Clontarf, Temple Hill, 14:30, live here

Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands, 16:30, live here

Division 1A Relegation/Promotion Playoff

Shannon finished 9th in the regular season in Division 1A and have home advantage against Old Belvedere who edged out Highfield to finish 4th on points difference in Division 1B.

The other playoff sees Old Wesley at home to Garryowen. Both sides won their home match in the regular season with the Limerick side on top by 18-12 back in November while Wesley won 21-10 at Energia Park in March.

Old Wesley v Garryowen, Energia Park

Shannon v Old Belvedere, Thomond Park Back Pitch

Division 1B/2A Promotion/Relegation Playoff

There’s a hugely exciting Ulster derby on the cards at Dub Lane on Saturday afternoon; Queens, who finished second from bottom in Division 1B, host Banbridge who finished 4th in 2A.

Cashel and MU Barnhall finished just two points apart in Division 2B and bucked the home advantage trend by both winning on the road. The Tipp side won 19-24 in November while the return fixture in went to MU Barnhall 12-21 in February.

Cashel v MU Barnhall, Spafield

Queens v Banbridge, Dub Lane

Division 2A/2B Promotion/Relegation Playoff

UL Bohs fate was sealed on the final day of the regular season when they lost to Nenagh Ormond and slipped into 9th place in 2A. They face a Sligo side that finished 4th in 2B on 59 points from 11 wins, with a healthy 10 try bonus points to their name.

Galway Corinthians never let up the pressure on Instonians in 2B but just couldn’t quite catch them. Their second place finish gives them home advantage against Wanderers who they beat twice in the league, albeit by a single point on the last day of the regular season.

UL Bohemian v Sligo, Annacotty

Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, Corinthian Park

Division 2B/2C Promotion/Relegation Playoff

Dolphin welcome Enniscorthy to Virgin Media Park having finished 9th in 2B this season; their visitors finished 4th in 2C with ten wins and a healthy points difference, albeit they slipped up to Omagh Academicals on the final day of the league.

The other playoff sees Galwegians at home to Bruff. ‘Wegians ran Clogher Valley close in the race for automatic promotion, finishing just 5 points adrift. Only two points separated Saturday’s sides in the regular season with a 26 all draw in November at Crowley Park followed by a 32-30 win for Bruff at home in March.

Dolphin v Enniscorthy, Virgin Media Park

Galwegians v Bruff, Crowley Park

Women’s Qualifying Playoff Final

Sunday, April 21

Tullow v Queens, Balbriggan RFC, 11:30