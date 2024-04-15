Dan Sheehan Signs New Two-Year IRFU Contract

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is pleased to announce that Dan Sheehan has signed a new two-year contract with Ireland and Leinster Rugby.

The 25-year-old hooker has established himself as one of the game’s leading players since breaking on to the international scene against Japan in 2021.

Since then he has gone on to represent Ireland on 26 occasions to date, scoring 10 tries in the process. He was a key figure in Ireland’s 2023 Grand Slam and 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations successes and was recently selected in the 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of the Championship.

Additionally, his form last year culminated in his selection on to World Rugby’s Men’s 15’s Dream Team of the Year.

The Dubliner has also represented Leinster on 58 occasions to date, scoring 35 tries, and was named the URC Players’ Player of the Season in 2022/23.

Commenting on the new contract, Sheehan said:

“I am delighted to commit my future to Leinster and continue my playing career in Ireland. It means an enormous amount to wear the green of Ireland and blue of Leinster and I would like to thank all of my coaches, team-mates and support staff who help foster such positive environments. It is a hugely exciting time to be playing rugby in Ireland and I believe the best is yet to come at club and international levels in the months and years to come.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: “Dan is a world-class talent who continues to set the bar high in world rugby. His try-scoring stats are eye-catching but tell only part of the story of his value to the Ireland and Leinster dressing-rooms. It is a great boost for all supporters of Irish Rugby that he has decided to remain in Ireland over the coming seasons and I look forward to watching his development as he approaches the prime stages of his career.”