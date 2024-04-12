Ireland v Wales Set To Be Another Action Packed Day

Ireland return to Virgin Media Park on Saturday to continue their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign against Wales with kick off at 4.45pm.

It promises to be another bumper crowd in Cork on Saturday as supporters cheer on the team, and there’s plenty of family fun in the Fanzone before the game.

Match Tickets

For those coming to the match, please remember to download your tickets before you arrive at Virgin Media Park. If you have a West Stand ticket, please sit in the nearest available seat as the stand is unreserved seating. Please follow the directions of the stewards on duty.

Gates will open at 3.15pm to facilitate access to the stadium.

Match Day Entertainment

There is a lot in store for what promises to be a great day as Aer Lingus, Vodafone and Guinness 0.0 join us with an action packed fanzone located at the Dolphin end of the stadium.

Highfield Crescent Rugby Club Choir will be on pitch for the anthems and at half-time. There will be half-time mini rugby action as we welcome some of the up-and-coming talent from Rathdrum, Fethard, Mallow and Clonakilty.

Stadium Information

The stadium turnstiles will be open from 3.15pm at the Dolphin Gate and Sunday’s Well Gate.

Match Programmes will also be on sale for €5 inside the grounds.

Food concessions inside the ground will also serve a variety of hot food to supporters.

Traffic & Travel

Black Ash Park & Ride will remain open until 8pm on Saturday night to cater for supporters, free of charge.

In order to redeem your free parking, please show your match ticket at the reception area in the Black Ash either before or after the game to receive a prepaid ticket as the exit barrier will still be down.

The car park is a short walk from Virgin Media Park.

Please note any cars blocking entrances will be towed.

As Virgin Media Park is located in a residential area, we request that you respect the local residents at all times, and please follow the directions of the stewards on surrounding roads.

If you are coming from the city centre, the 203 bus from Patrick Street stops at Virgin Media Park on the Pearse Road end.

Weather

Cloudy skies with temperatures of 12 degrees. Get the latest forecast from Met Eireann here.

Broadcaster

This game will be broadcast on Virgin Media.