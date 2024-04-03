Energia AIl-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

The Energia All-Ireland League enters end game this weekend. In the Women’s Division there’s just two rounds left while in the Men’s Division it’s win or bust in the final round of games.

Women’s Division

All matches 5pm unless stated

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

The final round of games and the top three clubs all have a shot at home advantage for the semi-finals. Clontarf (3rd) have lost their last two games ceding advantage to Terenure (1st) and Cork Con (2nd). At the other end of the table City of Armagh (8th) and Shannon (9th) will be fighting to avoid the relegation playoffs.

Division 1B

In Division 1B the focus at the top of the table is booking that promotion playoff spot and there’s a three-way fight between Old Wesley (2nd) on 54 points and Garryowen (3rd) and Highfield (4th), both on 51 points. The Dublin can seal it with victory over Queens(9th) but the other two face off in Dooradoyle in case of an upset.

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond are champions and promoted so as with 1B the race behind them is for a promotion playoff between Cashel (2nd) who are at home to Banbridge (4th) and MU Barnhall (3rd) who host Old Crescent (5th). Elsewhere it is possible for Malone (10th) to draw level on points with Greystones (9th) but they’re points difference of -226 seems insurmountable.

Division 2B

It’s a straight shootout for 2nd place between Wanderers (3rd) on 68 points and Galway Corinthians (2nd) on 71 on Saturday afternoon in Merrion Road. Malahide (8th) can avoid the relegation playoffs by beating Belfast Harlequins (9th) while Dolphin (10th) need to beat Dungannon (5th) to capitalise on it and possibly live to fight another day.

Division 2C

The top of the table is done and dusted with Clogher Valley promoted and Galwegians in the playoff spot so attention focuses on the relegation battle in Division 2C.

Ballina (10th) on 25 points are at home to Midleton (6th) while Ballina (9th) on 26th travel to Clogher Valley (1st) and Omagh Academicals (8th) on 26 host Enniscorthy (3rd). All three need a significant win and favours elsewhere.

Qualifying Playoffs

The semi-finals of the Qualifying Playoffs kick off this weekend with Ashbourne RFC the venue for the both games. The final takes place a week later with the winner automatically promoted to Division 2C of the Energia All-Ireland League.