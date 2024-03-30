RDS Set For Family Fun On Easter Sunday As Ireland Play Italy

Make Easter Sunday a family fun day with an international flavour as Ireland host Italy in Round 2 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. A family ticket is just €50 for what promises to be an exciting afternoon on and off the pitch.

Join Kevin the Carrot in supporting the Ireland team along with the 2FM Roadcaster in association with Energia and a host of activations and giveaways.

We’ll have plenty of flags thanks to team sponsor Aon, and you can visit the Vodafone family fun zone for face painting and the photo wall. Get your voice warmed up before the match with Aer Lingus as they test to see if you can roar louder than a jet engine.

We’re also delighted to welcome back Stevie Mulrooney to sing Ireland’s Call with Jennifer Dalton to sing the Italian anthem and Amhrán na bhFiann.

Ireland backrow Aoife Wafer, who scored her first international try against France in Round 1, issued a rallying cry to the fans saying,