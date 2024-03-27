Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

There is action across all six divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League over Easter weekend. The stakes are high as clubs battle for play-off places, promotion, or to avoid relegation.

Women’s Division

The meeting of third-placed Old Belvedere and Railway Union, in second, is undoubtedly the match of the round. Only a point seperates them at the business end of the table, and this result could be crucial in deciding who advances to the April 28 final.

Men’s Divisions –

Division 1A

Can fifth-placed Ballynahinch continue to press for a top four finish? Last week they beat Lansdowne, the occupiers of that last play-off place, and travel to Cork Constitution this Saturday. Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Dublin University face a huge Colours match against UCD.

Division 1B

There is just a nine-point gap from second-placed Old Wesley to Blackrock College, in sixth, so every match is crucial. With only a point between them, Old Belvedere and Garryowen’s clash at Ollie Campbell Park could be huge for both clubs’ promotion play-off hopes.

Division 2A

With a 10-point buffer and just two rounds remaining, Nenagh Ormond could be crowned champions when they host second-placed MU Barnhall this Saturday. Bottom side Malone entertain third-placed Cashel, needing a win in their bid to avoid relegation.

Division 2B

The top two teams face off in Galway as leaders Instonians, who are within touching distance of the league trophy, travel to fellow promotion chasers, Corinthians. Level on 23 points, Belfast Harlequins and Dolphin are both scrapping to avoid automatic relegation.

Division 2C

A fascinating title race continues with leaders Clogher Valley away to Tullamore, and second-placed Galwegians, who have five points to make up, visiting Midleton. In a bottom-three match-up, Ballina and Omagh Academicals are both hoping to ease their relegation fears.