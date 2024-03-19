Student Sport Ireland Finals Set For Carlow

March 20 th will see four of this year’s SSI/IRFU Rugby Cup Finals take place from 12.30pm in South-East Technological University Carlow.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm with the Women’s Tier 2 Cup Final as University College Cork take on University of Galway in a repeat of last year’s final.

At 2pm University College Cork and ATU Sligo meet in the Men’s Tier 2 Cup Final. Both fixtures will be played on the fantastic sports campus facilities in SETU Carlow.

At 5pm the action switches to the rugby pitch on the main campus in SETU Carlow as University of Limerick and University College Dublin meet in the final of the Women’s Tier 1 Cup.

Following this is the clash of Dublin City University and SETU Carlow in the Brendan Johnston Cup Final at 7.30pm.

Both fixtures will be live streamed tomorrow evening with the links below to each game.

Women’s Rugby Tier 1 Final 2024 (youtube.com)

Brendan Johnston Cup Final 2024 – YouTube