Aki Shortlisted For Player Of The Championship

Ireland’s Bundee Aki is one of four players shortlisted for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship with voting open now.

Aki is nominated alongside Ben Earl (England), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) and Tommaso Menoncello (Italy) having been selected by the highest amount of people in the fan vote for the Guinness Team of the Championship.

The lynchpin of Ireland’s go-forward attack, Aki made 144 metres in contact in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations this year – the most of any player.

He also recorded the most carry metres (380) and joint-most line breaks (4) of any centre in the Championship in 2024. Additionally, the back-to-back title winner was one of just two centres to win multiple jackal turnovers (2, level with Italy’s Juan Ignacio Brex).