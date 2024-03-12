Opta Facts: Ireland v Scotland

Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , as Ireland get ready for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations’ ‘Super Saturday’ climax and a chance to retain the title when Scotland visit the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm).

– Ireland have won 13 of their last 14 Test matches against Scotland (L1), including each of their last nine in a row, their joint-longest winning streak against Scotland in men’s rugby (also nine between 1939 and 1954)

– Ireland lost their most recent Guinness Men’s Six Nations match (23-22 v England) after winning 11 in a row previously, their longest ever streak in the Championship – Ireland have not lost back-to-back Six Nations games since a run of three between 2020 and 2021

– Ireland have won each of their last 18 Tests on home soil, their longest such run in Test rugby – only England (22 between 1999 and 2003) and New Zealand (30 between 2003 and 2008, and 47 between 2009 and 2017) have recorded longer winning runs at home in men’s tier 1 Test rugby

– Scotland have alternated between wins and losses in their last eight Guinness Men’s Six Nations away matches (W4 L4), with their two away games in this year’s Championship having been decided by just one and two points respectively

– Ireland sit four points clear at the top of the Six Nations table, and will be aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back editions of the Championship since England in 2016-2017

– Should Ireland win it would be their sixth title since 2000, drawing level with France and Wales and just one behind England

– Ireland (3.2) and Scotland (2.9) have scored more points per 22 entry than any other team in this year’s Six Nations. Ireland have also conceded the fewest points per defensive 22 entry in the current campaign (1.5)

– Ireland (533) and Scotland (511) are the only teams to have made 500+ carries in this year’s Six Nations, ranking first and second respectively for carry metres as a result (Ireland – 3085, Scotland – 2916). Ireland have also made the most line breaks (32) and beaten the most defenders (107) so far

– Ireland (45) and Scotland (44) are the only teams to have conceded 40+ penalties in this year’s Six Nations, while Ireland have also been shown more yellow cards than any other side in the Championship (4), including one for captain Peter O’Mahony in round 4

– Tadhg Beirne is set to win his 50th cap for Ireland this weekend, while Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie is also poised to reach a half century of Test appearances in this match. Beirne has stolen the joint-most lineouts of any player in this year’s Six Nations (3, also Ollie Chessum)

– Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe is the top try scorer in this year’s Six Nations (5) and needs just one more to equal Stuart Hogg (27) as Scotland’s top try scorer in men’s Test rugby (26 currently)

– Ireland duo Dan Sheehan and James Lowe are the only other players to have scored more than two tries in this year’s Championship (4 each)