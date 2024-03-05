IRFU Survey On Diversity And Inclusion

The IRFU is working with the Irish Centre for Diversity to improve our Equity, Diversity & Inclusivity actions and credentials. We want to build an organisation where everyone feels respected and valued.

The IRFU Spirit of Rugby Charter outlines the behaviours and values we espouse in rugby and it is important to us that this is brought to life across the whole of the organisation.

With that in mind the IRFU is asking clubs and members to take time to complete a survey for the Irish Centre for Diversity, giving your views on how you think we are doing and how we might make things better.

The responses will be completely anonymous. The survey will take less than 15-minutes.

Click here for the survey

Please share this link as widely as possible so that we can hear the views of all those involved in Irish Rugby.