Ireland U18 Men’s Squad Selected For Training Camp

A 24 strong U18 Men’s Squad, sponsored by PwC, has been selected for a mini training camp this week which will culminate in a a challenge match against a Wales U18 selection on Sunday, March 10th.

The three day camp forms part of the build up to the U18 Men’s Six Nations which takes place in Parma in April, with two more camps to come ahead of the festival.

The squad is coached by Neil Doak, Michael Hodge and Brendan O’Connor.

Speaking about the selection Wayne Mitchell, IRFU National Talent Squad and Talent ID Manager, said:

“We’re looking forward to bringing the squad together this week as we continue to build to the Six Nations festival next month. This camp and the others are key to our preparations and we’re looking forward to benchmarking ourselves against Wales on Sunday.”

Ireland U18 Men’s Squad

Ben Blaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Bill Hayes (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Cal Traynor Russell (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Callum McDonald (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Elliot Mallon (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Eoin Conlon (CBS Mullingar/Mullingar RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Fionn O’Meara (Nenagh CBC/Nenagh Ormond RFC/Munster Rugby)

Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Paul Sharkey (St. Joseph’s Patricians College/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Rory Gavin (Colaiste Iognaid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Rian Handley (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Rio McDonagh (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)