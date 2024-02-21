Ireland U18 Women’s Squad Announced For Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 Women’s squad, supported by PwC, for the upcoming U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival at Colwyn Bay, Wales, has been named by Head Coach Matt Gill .

The festival takes place between the 29 March to 6 April and the squad will assemble for three weekend training camps at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin. The training camps will take place on the 2-3 March, 9-10 March and 16-17 March.

Matt Gill, the current women’s provincial talent coach for Leinster, will be assisted by Sana Govender, who has previously coached Munster Rugby’s women’s and age grade sides.

There are 11 players returning to the squad who featured in last year’s U18’s Women’s Six Nations Festival which took place in England – Ailish Quinn, Alma Atagamen, Jemima Adams Verling, Abby Healy, Caitriona Finn, Emily Foley, Emma Brogan, Grainne Moran, Lyndsay Clarke, Niamh Murphy and Sarah Purcell.

A host of clubs across the country are represented in the squad – Creggs, Wexford Wanderers, Balbriggan, Navan, Wicklow, Tuam/Oughterard, Coolmine, Ennis, Enniscorthy, Naas, Gorey, Wicklow, Killarney, Ballina/Killaloe, Enniskillen, Ballymena, Mullingar, Carrick on Suir, Larne, Cill Dara and Ballinasloe.

Speaking on the announcement, Head Coach Matt Gill added,

“I’m really looking forward to continuing our Irish U-18 Women’s Six Nations preparations and getting our camps underway. I’m excited to work with Sana, and our management team, and to work with this incredibly talented group of players.”

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – 2024 Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival

Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Alex Connor (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine/Leinster)

Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

Carla Cloney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Usha Daly O’Toole (Gorey RFC/Leinster)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Emma Dunican (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Caitriona Finn (UL/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Mia Hennelley (Ballina Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Caoimhe McCormack (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Erin McConalogue (Carrick on Suir RFC/Munster)

Aoibhean McGrath (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Roisin Power (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)

Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Fia Whelan (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ireland U18 Women’s Coaching and Management Team:

Matt Gill – Head Coach

Sana Govender – Assistant Coach

Becky Irvine – Team Manager

Lorna Barry – Athletic Development Coach

Naomi Hamilton – Team Physio