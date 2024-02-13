Match Officials Confirmed For Guinness Women’s Six Nations

Joy Neville will bow out of international rugby when she taskes charge of her last international match, France v Italy on 14 April, in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. The full list of match officials was announced today by World Rugby.

Neville, who announced her retirement from international refereeing in January as she takes up a Referee Development role with Connacht Rugby, is joined in the panel of Officials by Leo Colgan who is named TMO for Wales v Scotland.

Ireland’s opening match against France will be refereed by Kat Roche (USAR). The first home game of the Championship, against Italy at the RDS, will be refereed by Hollie Davidson (SRU).

