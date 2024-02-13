Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

There’s a full round of fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend including a double header in Stradbrook as Blackrock host Old Wesley in the Men’s and Wicklow in the Women’s.

Women’s

UL Bohs (1st) are unbeaten in the league so far this season, they’re at home to Suttonians (6th) this weekend. Railway Union (2nd) are at home to Galwegians (7th). Our live feature game this week comes from Tanner Park as Ballincollig (5th) host Cooke (8th).

Men’s

Division 1A

It’s tight at the top in Division 1A and with the prospect of a home semi-final for the playoffs there’s plenty at stake in the coming weeks; with that in mind game of the day has to be the meeting Lansdowne (3rd) and Terenure (4th).

Division 1B

The top spot seems nailed on for St. Mary’s but the chasing pack is wide open with just five points between Ol Belvedere (2nd) and Naas (7th). The match between Blackrock (3rd) and Old Wesley (4th) could see some interesting changes in the table come the final whistle at Stradbrook.

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond (1st) are ten points clear in Division 2A; they’re at home to Ballymena (7th) on Saturday afternoon. Match of the day in Division 2A has to be the meeting of Navan (9th) and Malone (10th) as the battle to avoid relegation looms.

Division 2B

It’s first against second as Instonias host Wanderers in Division 2B. Meanwhile the bottom two sides face difficult assigments with Dolphin (9th) at home to Rainey (5th) and Belfast Harlequins (10th) at home to Galway Corinthians (3rd).

Division 2C

First plays third in 2C as Clogher Valley (1st) are at home to Bruff (3rd). Bottom of the table Ballina (10th) are at home to Midleton (6th) while Bangor (9th) face a difficult trip Galwegians (2nd)