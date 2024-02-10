Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 11 Results Round-Up
The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division resumed today, with all four fixtures won by the away teams and a quartet of try-scoring bonus points registered.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 11:
Saturday, February 10 –
GALWEGIANS 5 UL BOHEMIAN 58, Crowley Park
Scorers: Galwegians: Try: Grace Browne Moran
UL Bohemian: Tries: Ciara O’Dwyer, Stephanie Nunan, Clodagh O’Halloran, Muirne Wall, Aoibhe O’Flynn 2, Eva McCormack, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Rachel Allen, Abbie Salter-Townshend; Cons: Aoife O’Shaughnessy 2, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha 2
HT: Galwegians 0 UL Bohemian 24
SUTTONIANS 0 BALLINCOLLIG 22, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds
Scorers: Suttonians: –
Ballincollig: Tries: Gemma Lane, Clare Coombes, Alison Kelly, Michelle O’Driscoll; Con: Sinead O’Reilly
HT: Suttonians 0 Ballincollig 12
COOKE 5 RAILWAY UNION 29, Shaw’s Bridge
Scorers: Cooke: Try: Alanagh van Staden
Railway Union: Tries: Michaela O’Neill Johnson, Maddie Aberg 3, Grainne O’Loughlin; Cons: Aimee Clarke, Claire Keohane
HT: Cooke 0 Railway Union 12
WICKLOW 12 OLD BELVEDERE 25, Ashtown Lane
Scorers: Wicklow: Tries: Ciara Short, Naoise O’Reilly; Con: Beth Roberts
Old Belvedere: Tries: Vanessa Hullon, Emma Tilly, Grace Tutty, Jess Keating; Con: Aine Donnelly; Pen: Aine Donnelly
HT: Wicklow 5 Old Belvedere 25