Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 13 Results Round-Up

Bottom side Dublin University fell just short of claiming Cork Constitution’s scalp in Division 1A, while UCC impressively collected a season’s double over Queen’s University, and an incredible set of results in Division 2A saw four games decided by three points or less.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 13:

Saturday, February 10 –

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 45 BALLYNAHINCH 24, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Ruadhan Byron, Dylan Donnellan 2, Noah Sheridan, Sam Owens, Matt D’Arcy; Cons: Conor Kelly 6; Pen: Conor Kelly

Ballynahinch: Tries: Shay Storey, Aaron Sexton, Kyle Gill; Cons: Conor McKee 3; Pen: Conor McKee

HT: Clontarf 14 Ballynahinch 14

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 17 CORK CONSTITUTION 19, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Juan Beukes, Charlie Beckett, John Vinson; Con: Matthew Lynch

Cork Constitution: Tries: Ronan O’Sullivan, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Max Abbott; Cons: James Taylor 2

HT: Dublin University 12 Cork Constitution 7

SHANNON 13 LANSDOWNE 28, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Try: Kelvin Brown; Con: Mike Cooke; Pens: Mike Cooke 2

Lansdowne: Tries: Hardus van Eeden, Cathal Eddy, Rory Parata, Barry Fitzpatrick; Cons: Stephen Madigan 4

HT: Shannon 6 Lansdowne 21

TERENURE COLLEGE 25 YOUNG MUNSTER 10, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Stephen O’Neill, Conan O’Donnell, Harrison Brewer; Cons: Aran Egan 2; Pens: Aran Egan 2

Young Munster: Try: Fionn Gibbons; Con: Cian Casey; Pen: Cian Casey

HT: Terenure College 7 Young Munster 10

UCD 32 CITY OF ARMAGH 22, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Michael Milne, Tim Corkery, Ruairi Shields, James Tarrant; Cons: Michael Moloney 3; Pens: Michael Moloney 2

City of Armagh: Tries: Neil Faloon, Lewis Finlay, Andrew Willis; Cons: Shea O’Brien 2; Pen: Shea O’Brien

HT: UCD 22 City of Armagh 17

DIVISION 1B:

NAAS 24 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 31, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Fionn Higgins, Muiris Cleary, Jack Sheridan; Cons: Sam Cahill 2, Peter Osborne; Pen: Sam Cahill

Blackrock College: Tries: Niall Hardiman, Dave McCarthy, Paul McSweeney, Shane Connolly; Cons: James Fennelly 3, Peter Quirke; Pen: Peter Quirke

HT: Naas 17 Blackrock College 14

OLD BELVEDERE 27 HIGHFIELD 27, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Ariel Robles, Joe White, Fionn McWey; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 3; Pens: Mick O’Kennedy 2

Highfield: Tries: Colin O’Neill, Richard Cassidy 2; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 3; Pens: Shane O’Riordan 2

HT: Old Belvedere 17 Highfield 7

OLD WESLEY 42 BUCCANEERS 17, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Reuben Pim, Sam Burns, Cathal Kelly 2, Alex Molloy, Fergus Jemphrey, Nathan Randles; Cons: Eoin Monahan 3, Ian Cassidy

Buccaneers: Tries: Ryan O’Meara 2, Charlie Ward; Con: Michael Hanley

HT: Old Wesley 21 Buccaneers 7

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 10 UCC 41, Dub Lane

Scorers: Queen’s University: Tries: Ben Gibson, Jack Boal

UCC: Tries: Louis Bruce, Scott Buckley 2, Peter Hyland, Sean Condon; Cons: Cian Whooley 5; Pens: Cian Whooley 2

HT: Queen’s University 0 UCC 20

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 28 GARRYOWEN 27, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey, Penalty try, Jack Nelson Murray; Con: Pen try con; Pens: Mick O’Gara 2

Garryowen: Tries: Des Fitzgerald, Jeronimo Ureta Saenz Peña 2; Cons: Jack Oliver 3; Pens: Jack Oliver 2

HT: St. Mary’s College 8 Garryowen 13

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 34 UL Bohemian 31, Eaton Park

Banbridge 42 Nenagh Ormond 40, Rifle Park

Cashel 12 MU Barnhall 21, Spafield

Greystones 27 Navan 26, Dr Hickey Park

Malone 22 Old Crescent 23, Gibson Park

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon 20 Instonians 26, Stevenson Park

Rainey 27 Belfast Harlequins 13, Hatrick Park

Sligo 23 Dolphin 0, Hamilton Park

Wanderers 45 Malahide 21, Merrion Road

Galway Corinthians 24 Skerries 25, Creggs RFC

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 12 Clogher Valley 29, Upritchard Park

Bruff 17 Omagh Academicals 10, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel 13 Ballina 21, Ardgaoithe

Enniscorthy 25 Galwegians 20, Alcast Park

Midleton 7 Tullamore 11, Towns Park