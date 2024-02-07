The Energia All-Ireland Legaue is back this weekend with some big games in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions on the cards.

Women’s Division

The resumption of the league pits recent Cup winners UL Bohs against Plate winners Galwegians while the runners up in both finals, Railway Union and Cooke, face each other at Shaw’s Bridge.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Clontarf’s (1st) recent losses to Cork Con (2nd) and Lansdowne (3rd) mean there are just 7 points between them and Saturday’s opponents Ballynahinch (5th). Reigning champions Terenure (4th) face a mid-table Young Munster (6th).

Division 1B

The top four face each other on Saturday with three of them jockeying for position behind the leaders. St. Mary’s (1st) are at home to Garryowen (3rd) while Old Belvedere (2nd) entertain Highfield (4th).

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond (1st) continue to set the pace, eight points clear in Division 2A; they’re on the road to Banbridge (5th) on Saturday. Match of the day in this division, however, has to be the clash between Cashel (2nd) and MU Barnhall (3rd).

Division 2B

Instonians (1st) remain the story with a perfect record that just keeps going; they’re away to Dungannon (6th) this weekend. Wanderers (2nd) are nine points behind thanks to ten try bonus points and ten wins; they host Malahide (7th) this weekend.

Division 2C

First and second are on the road this weekend as Clogher Valley (1st) head to Bangor while Galwegians (2nd) travel to Enniscorthy (4th). Meanwhile Bruff (3rd) are at home to Omagh Academicals (8th).