Ireland Club XV Training Squad Selected Ahead Of Portugal ‘A’ Match

The Ireland Club XV training squad, sponsored by Energia, who will travel to Lisbon in March to play a Portugal ‘A’ side, has been named.

The Ireland Club international side, comprising of some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, will play Portugal ‘A’ at the National Stadium in Lisbon on Friday, March 8.

Head coach Sean Skehan has named his squad of 37 players for the Ireland Club XV, made up of players representing 13 clubs around the country. The squad will come together for three camps over February and March and train at the IRFU High Performance Centre, ahead of their fixture on March 8.

Commenting on the squad announcement, head coach, Sean Skehan said:

“I’m excited to get working with this group of players and to get the preparations underway with this squad. They’re an ambitious and talented group and its exciting to see what they can do.” “We have a mix of experience and young players in the side, and a lot of these guys will be playing in a club international for the first time so it’s massively exciting for them.” “We are looking forward to getting our training camps underway ahead of the trip to Portugal.”

IRELAND CLUB XV TRAINING SQUAD

Alan Bennie (Terenure College RFC)

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster RFC)

Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution FC)

Aran Egan (Terenure College RFC)

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster RFC)

Ben Griffin (Clontarf FC)

Bobby Sheehan (UCD RFC)

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch RFC)

Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen FC)

Campbell Classon (Terenure College RFC)

Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne FC)

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch RFC)

Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College RFC)

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Craig Adams (Terenure College RFC)

Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley RFC)

Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution FC)

David Begley (Young Munster RFC)

David Hyland (Cork Constitution FC)

Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University FC)

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf FC)

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf FC)

George Pringle (Ballynahinch RFC)

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College RFC)

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution FC)

James Taylor (Cork Constitution FC)

JJ O’Dea (Clontarf FC)

Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College RFC)

Luke Clohessy (Terenure College RFC)

Mark Best (Ballynahinch RFC)

Mark Hernan (UCD RFC)

Michael Moloney (UCD RFC)

Peter Sylvester (Terenure College RFC)

Rhys O’Donnell (Instonians RFC)

Timmy McNiece (City of Armagh RFC)

Tony Ryan (Clontarf FC)

Coaching & Management Team:

Head Coach: Sean Skehan

Forwards Coach: Emmet MacMahon

Scrum Coach: John Staunton

Backs and Attack Coach: Adam Craig

Athletic Performance Coach: Mark Synnott

Performance Analyst: Michael Harding

Physiotherapist: Paddy Gilman

Baggage Master: Paddy O’Reilly

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton