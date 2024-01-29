Jump to main content

Energia All Ireland Cup Weekend Highlights

News

29th January 2024 10:09

By Editor

Galwegians' players celebrate 27/1/2024

Energia All-Ireland Women's Plate Final, Coolmine RFC, Dublin 27/1/2024 Galwegians vs Cooke Galwegians' players celebrate Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

It was a big cup final weekend with trophies up for grabs in the Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup and Plate and the Men’s Junior Cup.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup

There was live coverage of the Women’s Cup Final as UL Bohs recaptured the trophy from holders Railway Union. Commentary from Daragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcaste and Ireland legend Alison Miller.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Plate

The plate final saw Galwegians overcome Cooke 19-14. ‘Wegians built a halft time lead of 12-0 and held firm in the second half despite a fight back from Cooke. Check out the highlights.

Energia Men’s All Ireland Junior Cup

The cup stays in Ulster but with a new name on the honours roll as Ballyclare made up for last season’s loss to Clogher Valley with a comprehensive 48-8 victory over Bective Rangers.

 