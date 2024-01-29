Energia All Ireland Cup Weekend Highlights

It was a big cup final weekend with trophies up for grabs in the Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup and Plate and the Men’s Junior Cup.

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup

There was live coverage of the Women’s Cup Final as UL Bohs recaptured the trophy from holders Railway Union. Commentary from Daragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcaste and Ireland legend Alison Miller.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Plate

The plate final saw Galwegians overcome Cooke 19-14. ‘Wegians built a halft time lead of 12-0 and held firm in the second half despite a fight back from Cooke. Check out the highlights.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Energia Men’s All Ireland Junior Cup

The cup stays in Ulster but with a new name on the honours roll as Ballyclare made up for last season’s loss to Clogher Valley with a comprehensive 48-8 victory over Bective Rangers.